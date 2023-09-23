Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $70,112,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 25.5% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.4% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $45.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

