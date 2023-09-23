Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 152,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $213.50 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

