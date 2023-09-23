Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 13,600 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,752,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 722.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 639,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,292,000 after acquiring an additional 561,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,676,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 593,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,347,000 after buying an additional 284,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,841,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,935,000 after buying an additional 182,711 shares in the last quarter.

VNLA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.92. 480,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,691. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

