Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 10,549 Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CTA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.38. 34,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,491. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $31.44.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

