Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE CFG opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.