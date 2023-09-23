Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital cut Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.97. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $317.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.58 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

