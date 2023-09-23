Carr Financial Group Corp Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Carr Financial Group Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $502.79. 1,197,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,149. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $609.85. The stock has a market cap of $194.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $538.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

