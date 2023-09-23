Carr Financial Group Corp Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.1% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.62. 3,637,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,241,891. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.25.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

