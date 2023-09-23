Carr Financial Group Corp Acquires 10,311 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 115,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 31,136 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 91,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,429. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.