Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Bought by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,113,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for approximately 12.9% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 2.05% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $26,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGXU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

CGXU stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 416,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,208. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $24.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.