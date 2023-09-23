Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.71.

Insmed Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. Insmed has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $77.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 258.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insmed will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

