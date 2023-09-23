Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.57

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$30.57 and last traded at C$30.63, with a volume of 109131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$31.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CU. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.18.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$879.00 million during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.2744526 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 84.83%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

