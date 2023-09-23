Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $6.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- KB Home Price Weakness is a Signal to Buy this Cash Machine
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Analysts Went All In On These Computer Stocks, Save Your Spot
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.