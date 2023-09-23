Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $6.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

