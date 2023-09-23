Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $20.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $829.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,779,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,046. The company has a market cap of $342.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $869.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $768.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $923.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

