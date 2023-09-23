Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Receives Outperform Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their outperform rating on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued an initiates rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.10.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.73.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,176 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 620.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 76,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 65,476 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 5,089.4% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 24,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

