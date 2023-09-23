Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Up 1.0 %

ETN stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.66. 2,068,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,374. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $129.85 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

