Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 162 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $104.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.46. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.