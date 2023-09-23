Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

3M Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $133.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.71.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

