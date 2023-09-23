Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.07.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $504.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $500.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $370.93 and a one year high of $524.76.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

