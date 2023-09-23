Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 6,081 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3,287.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 749.5% during the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $829.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $342.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $871.01 and a 200 day moving average of $767.56. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

