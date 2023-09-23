Bank of America Downgrades Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $29.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 67,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

