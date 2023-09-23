Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Trims Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 214,654 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 244,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 239,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

