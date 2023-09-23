Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 470 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after buying an additional 18,653 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.657 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.75%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

