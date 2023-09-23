Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 25 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $550.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $522.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $304.88 and a 52 week high of $601.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total value of $5,473,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,237,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,116,735,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total value of $5,473,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,237,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,116,735,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,131 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,039,049 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

