Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Reduces Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,860 shares of company stock worth $2,944,657 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $66.85 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.