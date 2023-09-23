Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

T stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

