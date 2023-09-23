Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 213 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 143.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $160.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.85.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.