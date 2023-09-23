Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $841,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,487 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,730,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,756,000. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $90.78 billion, a PE ratio of -201.92 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.