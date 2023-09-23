Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 136,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 177,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.42.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

