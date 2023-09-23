Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Decreases Stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE MBC opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.95. MasterBrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $695.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital boosted their target price on MasterBrand from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBC

MasterBrand Profile

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.