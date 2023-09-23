Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $36,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.50.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX opened at $619.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $666.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $596.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

