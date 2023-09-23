Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,031 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 2.5% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Blackstone by 12.0% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $240,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 7.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.0 %

Blackstone stock opened at $111.18 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

