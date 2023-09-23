Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,792,621,000 after purchasing an additional 265,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,430,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,757,927,000 after purchasing an additional 54,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,761,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,601,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,151 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.44.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $267.70 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock has a market cap of $143.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.80.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.45%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

