Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 3.0% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,230,034.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.44.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $176.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.47 and its 200 day moving average is $175.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

