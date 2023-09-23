Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,102 Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBT. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 192.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 27.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBT opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $301.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Sterling Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 2.62%.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

