Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Makes New Investment in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. bought a new stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 160,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SkyWest by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Price Performance

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $46.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.81. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $725.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

