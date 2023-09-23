Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Invests $5.58 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,584,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.3% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,763,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 66,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,206,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $396.96 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $317.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.07.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.