Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

AGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Avangrid from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Avangrid from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE:AGR opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $46.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 2.94%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 480.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 167.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Avangrid by 34.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

