Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,649. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.03 and its 200 day moving average is $227.50. The company has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 60.98%.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.62.

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,891.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

