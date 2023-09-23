ATS (NYSE:ATS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 86,398 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 39,577 shares.The stock last traded at $43.52 and had previously closed at $44.11.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93.
ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. ATS had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $561.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ATS Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.
