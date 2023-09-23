ATS (NYSE:ATS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 86,398 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 39,577 shares.The stock last traded at $43.52 and had previously closed at $44.11.

ATS Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.93.

Get ATS alerts:

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. ATS had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $561.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ATS Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ATS

ATS Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ATS during the second quarter worth about $271,733,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ATS during the second quarter worth about $189,096,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATS during the second quarter worth about $76,087,000. ACK Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ATS by 13.6% in the second quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,292,000 after buying an additional 146,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in ATS in the second quarter valued at about $53,867,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.