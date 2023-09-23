Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 391 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $309,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $127,865.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,757.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $127,865.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,757.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,333,730 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $35,743,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,662,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,746,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,033,261 shares of company stock worth $197,167,583. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HPQ opened at $26.77 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.21.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

