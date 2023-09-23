Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $298,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $55.12 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.84. The company has a market capitalization of $97.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. Argus lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

