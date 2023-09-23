Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The company had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,836.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,836.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $543,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 381,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,817,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,680 shares of company stock worth $2,588,802 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

