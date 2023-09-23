Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.26 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

