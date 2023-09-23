Arden Trust Co Sells 1,313 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $162.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $436.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,827,065 shares of company stock valued at $746,491,655 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

