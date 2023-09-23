Arden Trust Co Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Spring Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.4% during the second quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 6.3% in the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 11.2% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

3M stock opened at $97.06 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.71.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

