Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.3% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,069,186,000 after purchasing an additional 111,505 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,780,247,000 after buying an additional 535,776 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $558.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $522.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

