Aclaris Therapeutics’ (ACRS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $38.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

ACRS stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $470.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.65. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $18.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 337.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aclaris Therapeutics

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,724 shares in the company, valued at $993,499.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,724 shares in the company, valued at $993,499.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Loerop purchased 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,478.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.