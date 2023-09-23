Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.08. Approximately 178,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 621,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.74.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10. Accolade had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Accolade by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter valued at about $942,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Accolade by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accolade by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after buying an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Accolade by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 79,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

