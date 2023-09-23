AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 44,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 46,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $152.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.49.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

